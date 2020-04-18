Global  

U.S. judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests

Reuters Saturday, 18 April 2020
Twitter Inc will not be able to reveal surveillance requests it received from the U.S. government after a federal judge accepted government arguments that this was likely to harm national security after a near six-year long legal battle.
