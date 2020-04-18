U.S. judge blocks Twitter's bid to reveal government surveillance requests Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Twitter Inc will not be able to reveal surveillance requests it received from the U.S. government after a federal judge accepted government arguments that this was likely to harm national security after a near six-year long legal battle. 👓 View full article

