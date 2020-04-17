Captain Tom Moore: How will coronavirus fundraising be spent?

Captain Tom Moore’s bid to raise money for the NHS by walking laps of his garden has hit £20 million – less than two weeks after he started the challenge. On April 6 the 99-year-old Second World War veteran set out to walk 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday on April...
