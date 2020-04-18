Global  

Austria shuts down last coal-fired power plant

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Austria has shut down its last coal-fired power plant as part of a plan to end the use of fossil fuels for energy production by 2030. Utility company Verbund said the plant in the southeastern town of Mellach was powered down Friday. The Mellach plant had provided heat and electricity to the […]
