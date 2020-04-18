Zaira Wasim asks fans to stop praising her, says ‘it’s dangerous for my Iman’ Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After quitting Bollywood as acting was interfering with her religion, teen ‘Dangal’ actor posts that she isn’t righteous and people shouldn’t shower love on her 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this