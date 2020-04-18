How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

One in three jobs held by women has been designated as essential. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Naoki Nakazawa How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America https://t.co/K0Ss4OQ8Py 17 seconds ago Margaret Wiley "The work they do has often been underpaid and undervalued — an unseen labor force that keeps the country running..… https://t.co/Bdg6s01bTk 1 minute ago Elizabeth Caputo How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America - The New York Times https://t.co/1vjJFVUDRE 2 minutes ago Ashley Smith How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America https://t.co/zx4Sgy1yW2 5 minutes ago Paul Webster How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America https://t.co/xyjrgzBOhi 9 minutes ago John Ellis How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America https://t.co/wPrfjpXoLN 9 minutes ago MEZ How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America https://t.co/V9Sq975b9e 15 minutes ago Jose Agustin G. How Millions of Women Became the Most Essential Workers in America - The New York Times https://t.co/LeVXbzVWWB 19 minutes ago