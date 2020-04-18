Global  

Malaysia urged to allow Rohingya refugee boats to land

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Human Rights Watch said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t justify Malaysia’s turning away of overloaded boats carrying Muslim Rohingya and risking the refugees’ lives. The New York-based rights group noted that Malaysia had recently pushed back to sea at least two boatloads of Rohingya refugees. Despite Malaysia’s partial coronavirus […]
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Two Dozen Rohingya People Died Adrift At Sea

Two Dozen Rohingya People Died Adrift At Sea 00:32

 Bangladesh Coast Guard officials confirmed that at least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died on a ship. Reuters reports that 382 people were rescued from the ship that had been drifting at sea for weeks. Human rights groups believe more vessels carrying Rohingya are currently adrift at sea. Rohingya is a...

