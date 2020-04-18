'One World: Together At Home' with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra - When and where to watch

Stan LITTLE MIX 🎶 RT @BBCRadio2: Don't miss Little Mix performing as part of One World: Together At Home - Sunday from 7:15pm on @BBCOne. Curated in collabo… 30 seconds ago

TM🇨🇦 RT @CBC: CBC partners with Bell Media and Global Citizen to bring Canadians the star-studded worldwide TV and streaming special ONE WORLD:… 1 minute ago

Ottavia Ortolani Go @GlblCtzn @itsblaec! Such an historical initiative with top Italian artists too. One World Together At Home we w… https://t.co/A2Erjd2SqG 4 minutes ago

Хороший программист The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen will present One World: Together At Home Global Special that… https://t.co/QIVHfu85X4 5 minutes ago

Rishav Raj RT @dna: '#OneWorldTogetherAtHome' with @iamsrk, @priyankachopra - When and where to watch https://t.co/nfxbINiWcA 5 minutes ago

Montgomery Granger RT @CBS: Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why we’re joining forces with @WHO for One W… 15 minutes ago

𝑚𝑎𝑟 RT @GlblCtznUK: We won't be done with One World: #TogetherAtHome tomorrow. Not even close. Watch @BBCOne on Sunday from 7.15pm with @Clara… 16 minutes ago