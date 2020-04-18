Day 38 without sports 😭: NBA playoffs should be starting. Will we get postseason at all? Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The NBA playoffs were supposed to begin Saturday. Now, we can only wonder if we'll get postseason games for the 2019-20 season at all.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this