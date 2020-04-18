Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, international from June 1

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, international from June 1

Hindu Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of novel coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shashikantupadh

Shashi Kant Upadhyay RT @ttindia: On April 3, Air India had said it has stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month. https://t.… 42 seconds ago

bsajith1

sajith Balagopalan RT @ndtv: #CoronavirusLockdown | Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 and international flights from June 1. 4 minutes ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @the_hindu: On April 3, Air India had said it has stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month https://t… 5 minutes ago

Shraddh67036177

Shraddha Patel Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, international from June 1 https://t.co/WmMOsVqDTl 6 minutes ago

OMPRAKA58526474

Om Prakash #NewsAlert | Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights May 4th 2020 onwards and International Flights Ju… https://t.co/VE0SeDrFDf 8 minutes ago

padiajanak

Padia Janak RT @ANI: Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights May 4th 2020 onwards and International Flights June 1st, 2020 onwards https:/… 10 minutes ago

mini_kapoor

Mini Kapoor RT @timesofindia: Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, international from June 1 https://t.co/Pn4lIR0V8g https://… 10 minutes ago

AmithaBala

Amitha Balachandra Air India opens bookings for select domestic flights from 4th May. #Covid19 https://t.co/NqmyEPWzHX 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.