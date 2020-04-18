Global  

Homeschooling, baking and legislating: members of Congress shepherd the coronavirus response from home

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Reps. Tom Reed and Kim Schrier shared video diaries with USA TODAY about how coronavirus has changed day-to-day lives at home and in Congress.
