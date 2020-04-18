Homeschooling, baking and legislating: members of Congress shepherd the coronavirus response from home

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Reps. Tom Reed and Kim Schrier shared video diaries with USA TODAY about how coronavirus has changed day-to-day lives at home and in Congress.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KTVI - Published 16 hours ago St. Louis Blues Mascot Makes House Calls to Senior Citizens Stuck Inside 01:53 The Stanley Cup-defending St. Louis Blues should be probably playing a playoff game right now. But instead, members of the staff and mascot Louie spent the day getting involved in the community.