US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95

PRAGUE (AP) — Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer has died. He was 95. His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, told The Associated Press Deitch died unexpectedly during the night from Thursday to Friday in his apartment in Prague’s Little Quarter neighborhood. No further details were given. Deitch’s movie “Munro” won […]

