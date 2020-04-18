Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95

US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
PRAGUE (AP) — Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer has died. He was 95. His Czech publisher, Petr Himmel, told The Associated Press Deitch died unexpectedly during the night from Thursday to Friday in his apartment in Prague’s Little Quarter neighborhood. No further details were given. Deitch’s movie “Munro” won […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LyaCarolina1

DJ_Hyperfresh RT @ABC: Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer has died. He was 95. https://t.co/x1JM138… 13 minutes ago

wwmtnews

WWMT-TV Working from behind the Iron Curtain, he directed 13 episodes of “Tom and Jerry” and also some of the “Popeye the S… https://t.co/gsyxB5Nqlz 14 minutes ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, producer, who directed 13 episodes of “Tom and Jerry”… https://t.co/TOHvRyoEY3 20 minutes ago

TND

The National Desk Gene Deitch, an American Oscar-winning illustrator, animator, film director and producer has died. He was 95. https://t.co/QlSGdzsujS 25 minutes ago

weartv

WEAR ABC 3 Working from behind the Iron Curtain, he directed 13 episodes of “Tom and Jerry” and also some of the “Popeye the S… https://t.co/oSaspvNat5 28 minutes ago

celebspkrs4u

Bruce Merrin Gene Deitch, Oscar-Winning Animator, Filmmaker, Dies at 95 https://t.co/Purc4sFuqT via @thr 34 minutes ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95 - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/8qoxXfqOso 41 minutes ago

FOXBaltimore

FOX Baltimore US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95 https://t.co/FzyVufCZpi 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.