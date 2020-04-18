Scott Morrison: from 'daggy dad' to 'father of the nation'

The corona crisis has seen Morrison morph from political beast to lauded leader.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AlliM RT @GrogsGamut: A truly terrible headline that does not do the piece any justice (or even reflect what the article is about) - in fact it… 20 seconds ago Jo Foster RT @AusIndiMedia: The headline that caused me to spray coffee all over my iPhone. https://t.co/aUdvBDHWg3 1 minute ago Jo Foster RT @deniseshrivell: This is satire surely? Or someone’s expectations & standards for effective governance are very low #auspol #insiders… 1 minute ago Ashley Hill RT @Loud_Lass: Coronavirus Australia: Scott Morrison went from 'daggy dad' to 'father of the nation' https://t.co/xJlzT9kEuc This is just n… 4 minutes ago Keith Allen The ideaological fundamentalists of the Right are the cause of the summer burning of Australia.https://t.co/PkPTsUzQbi 4 minutes ago Covident Surfing the Crisis Wave , Scott Morrison "Rodney Tiffen, emeritus professor of political science in the Dept of Go… https://t.co/nfK7LUNQWS 11 minutes ago Marshall McKee RT @ItsBouquet: "Morrison was slow to act and he had to be jogged along by the state premiers." The most salient point in the piece.☝️ Go… 25 minutes ago