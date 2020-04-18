Global  

NFR refunds Rs 33.81 cr for cancellation of 3.67 lakh ticket bookings due to lockdown

Saturday, 18 April 2020
NFR refunds Rs 33.81 cr for cancellation of 3.67 lakh ticket bookings due to lockdownA total of 2,43,939 ticket bookings were cancelled from March 24 till April 14 and Rs 22.41 crore was refunded, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said
Railways to refund ₹1,490 crore for cancellation of 94 lakh ticket bookings

Indian Railways will forgo around ₹1,490 crore in revenue as it is refunding the amount towards cancellation of a whopping 94 lakh ticket bookings mad
