Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release

Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release

BBC News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Fundraising 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore and West End star Michael Ball record charity single.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore releases fundraising single

Captain Tom Moore releases fundraising single 01:24

 Fundraising 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore and West End star Michael Ball record charity single.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

benljwilson1996

Ben Wilson Fiona Apple you have 24 hours to respond https://t.co/eEzOL2YoSq 7 minutes ago

superdupedoodle

Doodle RT @my_amigouk: BBC NEWS - Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release https://t.co/N4Tnj6vZiV https://t.co/NaCh… 12 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News BBC NEWS - Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release https://t.co/N4Tnj6vZiV https://t.co/NaChLPyibw 16 minutes ago

Spaniels_Rule

🐶🐶Spaniels Rule🐶🐶 BBC News - Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release https://t.co/AMDkBYxzGk 19 minutes ago

Tim_Morbey

Tim Morbey @McLarenF1 @MercedesAMGF1 I’m sure you are aware of the incredible fund raising by Captain Tom Moore. It turns out… https://t.co/UL1gdIczry 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.