Number of COVID-19 patients reaches 20 in Kozhikode Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district has gone up to 20, with one more Gulf returnee turning positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.Accor 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this