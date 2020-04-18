Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this @sg RT @komonews: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessent… 16 seconds ago supermom2020 #Canada, U.S. extend #border restrictions by 30 days https://t.co/deJo2vy89J #Travel 55 seconds ago Jessica Thomson Trudeau: Canada, U.S. strike deal to extend border restrictions by 30 days https://t.co/QENu6RZw9o https://t.co/81Fe3vQ9hM 1 minute ago miguel oliveira UPDATE 2-Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions 30 days to control coronavirus spread… https://t.co/HUyvIRccwo 3 minutes ago Asha Bajaj Canada and U.S. strike a deal to extend border restrictions by 30 days; https://t.co/Ka8BN51zOH: @CanBorder https://t.co/Ner2VviPUA 3 minutes ago Pietro Aparicio RT @NewsHour: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessent… 4 minutes ago Michael RT @drewdilkens: Thank you, Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, for making the right call to keep us safe. https://t.co/BB5Okwwexq 4 minutes ago KOMO News Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to… https://t.co/6LAYpG0MXc 5 minutes ago