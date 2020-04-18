Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Walk, run or surf – but don’t sunbathe on Florida beaches

Walk, run or surf – but don’t sunbathe on Florida beaches

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Sweeny took his 2-year-old daughter on St. Augustine Beach on Saturday for the first time in weeks. It was something that used to be routine. He lives a short bike ride from the shore and he and his family like to enjoy it as often as they can. That stopped […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Too Soon? It's Still Uncertain When South Florida Beaches Will Reopen

Too Soon? It's Still Uncertain When South Florida Beaches Will Reopen 02:50

 In Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale Beach it is still quiet but a much different story in Jacksonville.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.