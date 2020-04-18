Kesha, Andra Day kick off all-star event fighting COVID-19 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer Andra Day performed her inspirational anthem “Rise Up,” former One Direction member Niall Horan thanked health care workers and teachers, and pop star Kesha played piano while singing positive lyrics to kick off an all-star event aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Heidi Klum, Jason […] 👓 View full article

