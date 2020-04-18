Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kesha, Andra Day kick off all-star event fighting COVID-19

Kesha, Andra Day kick off all-star event fighting COVID-19

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer Andra Day performed her inspirational anthem “Rise Up,” former One Direction member Niall Horan thanked health care workers and teachers, and pop star Kesha played piano while singing positive lyrics to kick off an all-star event aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Heidi Klum, Jason […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on Saturday’s TV special “One World: Together At Home,” thanking “delivery worke… https://t.co/XuYfFftZPA 2 days ago

JFrayWTOP

Jason Fraley #Beyonce, #LadyGaga, #TaylorSwift offer hope at all-star event fighting #COVID19 https://t.co/oEWQf3QPeY 2 days ago

CW17JAX

CW17 JAX Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19 https://t.co/RYuWoWD9ZZ 2 days ago

lefolauga

Seti RT @KUTV2News: Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and change during… 2 days ago

TheSceneSD

TheSceneSD ICYMI: This all-star event over the weekend brimmed with messages of hope and unity. https://t.co/mGHfvKMeY8 2 days ago

13abc

WTVG 13abc Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and chang… https://t.co/VS2Lfp7gwN 2 days ago

MURTWITNESSONE

MURTWITNESSONE RT @KATUNews: Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and change during #… 3 days ago

KATUNews

KATU News Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and chang… https://t.co/SdnU8N1BaY 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.