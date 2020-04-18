Global  

Florida restaurant finds NY man's wedding ring 3 years later

Saturday, 18 April 2020
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three years ago, a New York couple was enjoying a meal by the water at a South Florida restaurant when the man’s wedding ring slipped off his finger, through the wooden floorboards, apparently lost forever. Recently, Coconuts restaurant manager Ryan Krivoy decided to replace the wooden patio deck since the […]
