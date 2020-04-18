Fact check: Herd immunity would not fully stop the spread of coronavirus

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published 3 days ago Raw Video: Newsom Says Mass Gatherings Unlikely Without Herd Immunity, Vaccine 04:27 In response to a reporter's question, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that mass gatherings such as live sporting events are unlikely in California this summer, saying that they may not happen until herd immunity or a vaccine to the coronavirus is found. (4/14/20)