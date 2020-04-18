Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fact check: Herd immunity would not fully stop the spread of coronavirus

Fact check: Herd immunity would not fully stop the spread of coronavirus

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Although herd immunity may eventually be achieved, through vaccination or outbreak, other factors help stop respiratory diseases like COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Raw Video: Newsom Says Mass Gatherings Unlikely Without Herd Immunity, Vaccine

Raw Video: Newsom Says Mass Gatherings Unlikely Without Herd Immunity, Vaccine 04:27

 In response to a reporter's question, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that mass gatherings such as live sporting events are unlikely in California this summer, saying that they may not happen until herd immunity or a vaccine to the coronavirus is found. (4/14/20)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marc_ymarc

Marc Boehm USA TODAY: Fact check: Would herd immunity stop COVID-19? https://t.co/IkdNGPze70 6 minutes ago

HusdonScott

HusdonScott Fact check: Herd immunity would stop the spread of coronavirus https://t.co/Q50tDiG0vM 24 minutes ago

vivphil3

Viv S @Steview162 @stoplying2us1 @JimCognito2016 @MediaGuido It was also herd immunity which eventually ended the Spanish… https://t.co/X1S8cojC9X 1 day ago

trixareforlibs

Don Keigh @JRubinBlogger Fact check: False. The virus will spread until the population reaches “herd immunity.” Which is abou… https://t.co/ZkQYk60xqQ 3 days ago

joel_c_miller

Joel Miller @smh A fact-check is needed. She describes the disastrous outcome of the original British plan, but she misreprese… https://t.co/jITyp1jhve 3 days ago

_K_Elizabeth__

Kate @Atomania @NadineDorries 'herd immunity' can only be achieved with vaccination. Fact check. 3 days ago

dafishinabarrel

The Fish in a Quarantine I'm finding alot of people who don't understand the difference between "personal immunity" and "herd immunity" and… https://t.co/1DpxhuA0Mu 3 days ago

Iamspartacus73

Matt Thomas @Oh_Come_On_Pls @CharlotteCGill Makes no difference to me... Herd immunity requires either a majority vaccination o… https://t.co/LLWdDPj1gW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.