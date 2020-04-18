Global  

44 suspected Boko Haram jihadis found dead in Chad prison

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
In Chad, 44 suspected members of the jihadi group Boko Haram have been found dead following a recent arrest. Coroners have said they suspect the prisoners ingested a substance to cause heart and breathing complications.
