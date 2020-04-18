Global  

Broadway star Nick Cordero will have his right leg amputated because of COVID-19 complications

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Amanda Kloots shared difficult news to Instagram: Her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, will have his leg amputated as a result of coronavirus.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero On Life Support With Coronavirus

Broadway Star Nick Cordero On Life Support With Coronavirus 02:04

 His wife, Amanda Kloots, has been summoning friends and family on social media to send their support. Jasmine Viel reports.

