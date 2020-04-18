Broadway star Nick Cordero will have his right leg amputated because of COVID-19 complications

Amanda Kloots shared difficult news to Instagram: Her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, will have his leg amputated as a result of coronavirus.

