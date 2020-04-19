Global  

Marise Payne calls for global review of the coronavirus pandemic

SBS Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called for an independent international review of the coronavirus pandemic.
fktws

fktws🇭🇰 RT @australian: Foreign Minister Marise Payne says her concerns over China’s coronavirus transparency are at a high point, as Australia pus… 2 minutes ago

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @Qlder: China faces mounting pressure "Foreign Minister Marise Payne says her concerns over China’s virus transparency are at a high poi… 7 minutes ago

Qlder

🍍Joe Qlder China faces mounting pressure "Foreign Minister Marise Payne says her concerns over China’s virus transparency are… https://t.co/b3gD4ei0mF 8 minutes ago

