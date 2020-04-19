Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot and killed a Texas police officer and wounded two others Saturday after they responded to a call at an apartment complex, authorities said. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he “ambushed the officers with a rifle,” according to a statement from authorities in […] 👓 View full article

