Texas police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — A gunman shot and killed a Texas police officer and wounded two others Saturday after they responded to a call at an apartment complex, authorities said. The suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he “ambushed the officers with a rifle,” according to a statement from authorities in […]
Alex70313208

Bluebird https://t.co/k2DD82zsFa love it 🙃 everything's bigger in Texas except the brains kill 'em all 2 seconds ago

SunilRe90575129

Sunil Reddy RT @ABC: Texas police officer shot and killed, two others injured in standoff. https://t.co/rrphUD4pdb 33 seconds ago

jane_ljane

Jane MacKenzie RT @MSNBC: JUST IN: A police officer has been killed and 2 others were injured in a confrontation with a shooter in San Marcos, Texas, offi… 8 minutes ago

Factsneverlie

danadane Texas police officer shot and killed, 2 others injured after domestic disturbance https://t.co/qK3Waab5T6 via @Yahoo 8 minutes ago

ayligerwolf

Ligerwolf the Camel-Hoarder Texas police officer shot and killed, 2 others injured after domestic disturbance - ABC News - https://t.co/lKh4EKXsVY via @ABC 13 minutes ago

Round_News

Round News Shooting with fatalities in San Marcos, Texas: A police officer was killed and two others… https://t.co/2fGcmMVrtA 15 minutes ago

CrimeChasers

PuebloCrimeChasers RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: A police officer has been killed and 2 others were injured in a confrontation with a shooter in San Marcos, Texas, of… 22 minutes ago

nresp1

Nathaniel H. Chapman @FoxNews 3 San Marcos Texas police officers shot Saturday night at 6pm responding to a domestic assault/ disturbance. 1 officer killed. 24 minutes ago

