'The Last Dance': A look back at Michael Jordan and the Bulls' 1997-98 championship season

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Take a look back at Michael Jordan and the Bulls during their 1997-98 championship season, a year chronicled in the new documentary "The Last Dance."

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Skip Bayless: MJ's allegiance to Phil Jackson ultimately tore apart the '98 Chicago Bulls 04:23 Leading up to the release of The Last Dance documentary about Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, Skip Bayless carefully details the driving factors that tore apart the 1998 Bulls. Hear why Skip believes that MJ's allegiance to Phil Jackson ultimately ruined his professional career...