Coronavirus India lockdown Day 26 updates | Over 15,600 test positive as death toll crosses 520

Hindu Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus deaths have surged past 1,00,000 in Europe, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 1,57,539 fatalities worldwide.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 22 New Cases

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 22 New Cases 00:30

 The Allegheny County Health Department announced 5 new coronavirus-related deaths and 22 new cases, bringing the county death toll to 43 and the countywide total to 947.

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India records 15,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases, toll reaches 507, recovery rate a… https://t.co/XIPEIE4BZd 6 minutes ago

appletushar

Tushar RT @FinancialXpress: #CoronaVirusUpdate Two doctors and six nurses of #Delhi's Lady Hardinge hospital test positive for #COVID19 | Latest… 6 minutes ago

babylon_slim

Babylon Slim RT @BloombergQuint: India adds over 2,154 #Coronavirus cases today in largest single day spike. Catch all the #CoronavirusOutbreak update… 7 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress #CoronaVirusUpdate Two doctors and six nurses of #Delhi's Lady Hardinge hospital test positive for #COVID19 | Late… https://t.co/rrwdAS6cV7 7 minutes ago

saileshsf

Sailesh RT @bsindia: LIVE | Eight sent to jail for not wearing masks in Agra #COVID #coronavirus #lockdown Catch all the updates here: https://t.… 12 minutes ago

sumitgurjarP

Sumit Harleela Poonam Gurjar RT @the_hindu: #Coronavirus | #India has seen more than 15,600 cases of COVID-19 of which over 12,000 are active. At least 520 people have… 26 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard LIVE | Eight sent to jail for not wearing masks in Agra #COVID #coronavirus #lockdown Catch all the updates here: https://t.co/aTKXwW7znd 29 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd 44 new positive cases, 1 death reported in Rajasthan https://t.co/DV3bpoK94g 31 minutes ago

