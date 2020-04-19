Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions 30 days to control coronavirus spread
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
Reuters reports that people wishing to travel between the US and Canada will face challenges for another month. Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Tara L RT @Reuters: Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions 30 days to control coronavirus spread https://t.co/LAARGUzVXg https://t.co/PljbrLainY 2 minutes ago