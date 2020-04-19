Global  

Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions 30 days to control coronavirus spread

Reuters India Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: PM Trudeau: Restrictions At US-Canada Border To Continue For Another Month

PM Trudeau: Restrictions At US-Canada Border To Continue For Another Month 00:36

 Reuters reports that people wishing to travel between the US and Canada will face challenges for another month. Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days to help control the spread of coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the...

