Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

U.S. President Donald Trump warned China on Saturday that it should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak. 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 hours ago Trump says four states set to ease lockdown restrictions 01:12 Donald Trump says four states are set to ease lockdown restrictions, while again hailing the US response to the coronavirus. Mr Trump also warned China could face consequences over its early handling of the outbreak.

