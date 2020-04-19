Global  

China will face 'consequences' if found 'knowingly responsible' for COVID-19 outbreak: US President Donald Trump

DNA Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
"If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences," said the US President
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak, says a mistake is a mistake | Oneindia

Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ for Covid-19 outbreak, says a mistake is a mistake | Oneindia 01:35

 AS US PRESIDENT CONTINUES TO ATTACK CHINA AND THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION OF NEGLECTING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FOR A LONG TIME, TRUMP ON SATURDAY WARNED CHINA OF “CONSEQUENCES” IF IT WAS FOUND TO HAVE BEEN “KNOWINGLY RESPONSIBLE” FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK. US PRESIDENT SAID THAT...

KazTweetsUK

KazTweetsUK RT @GolsaSarabi: Coronavirus: Trump questions whether China started outbreak deliberately The president warned Beijing will face consequen… 44 seconds ago

OluochKimani

Riek Marach RT @BravinYuri: Meanwhile, Guinea has arrested some Chinese National living & working there and have threatened that if their citizens who… 4 minutes ago

omotally1120

Dada Olakunle RT @DailyPostNGR: COVID-19: China will face the consequences – President Trump declares https://t.co/q0evUBlxKb https://t.co/sOuTlpSzEK 6 minutes ago

NMmaduabuch

Nwachukwu Mmaduabuch RT @bestbiafra: Republic of Guinea have arrested all Chinese citizens living and working in their country and threatened that if Guinea cit… 8 minutes ago

GolsaSarabi

Golsa Sarabi Coronavirus: Trump questions whether China started outbreak deliberately The president warned Beijing will face co… https://t.co/HFHfmd0WkX 8 minutes ago

uniquescoop

Madness Hub China will face consequences if found responsible for coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: US President Donald Trump… https://t.co/OdRB4Yecy1 9 minutes ago

ajpoza

Toño RT @MaloReports: #COVID19: China will face the consequences – President Trump declares https://t.co/OhfJathWIE 21 minutes ago

