Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

Bangkok Post Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK: A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: Lady Gaga, WHO announce mega virtual concert to raise funds

Covid-19: Lady Gaga, WHO announce mega virtual concert to raise funds 02:56

 The World Health Organisation has announced a mega virtual entertainment show to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The 'One World, Together At Home' show is the result of a collaboration between WHO, Global Citizen, and artiste Lady Gaga, who is also the curator. It will feature musicians,...

