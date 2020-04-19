Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () NEW YORK: A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus.
The World Health Organisation has announced a mega virtual entertainment show to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The 'One World, Together At Home' show is the result of a collaboration between WHO, Global Citizen, and artiste Lady Gaga, who is also the curator. It will feature musicians,...
