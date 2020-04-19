UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over NKorea sanctions Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts have recommended blacklisting 14 vessels for violating sanctions against North Korea in a report that accuses the country of increasing illegal coal exports, imports of petroleum products and continuing with cyber attacks on financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to gain illicit revenue. The 267-page report, obtained Saturday by The […] 👓 View full article

