Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over NKorea sanctions

UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over NKorea sanctions

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts have recommended blacklisting 14 vessels for violating sanctions against North Korea in a report that accuses the country of increasing illegal coal exports, imports of petroleum products and continuing with cyber attacks on financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to gain illicit revenue. The 267-page report, obtained Saturday by The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

webnowcompany

webnow UNITED NATIONS-The Associated Press Alamy Photo U.N. experts have recommended blacklisting 14 vessels for violating… https://t.co/buKPk273Eu 1 minute ago

Sonam50189556

Sonam (smile) RT @htTweets: UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over North Korea sanctions https://t.co/SEUGshYOTb https://t.co/r7u4ssQJqo 5 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over North Korea sanctions https://t.co/rDN81NjdO0 6 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over North Korea sanctions https://t.co/SEUGshYOTb https://t.co/r7u4ssQJqo 6 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over NKorea sanctions 10 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over N Korea sanctions https://t.co/AC8lsvp9mm https://t.co/ax6cAP3usH 17 minutes ago

asgerrojle

Asger R. Christensen U.N. experts want to blacklist 14 ships over N. Korea sanctions : The Asahi Shimbun https://t.co/Ytop9nWu3g 20 minutes ago

AceDamon2

Ace Damon UN experts want to blacklist 14 ships over NKorea sanctions https://t.co/qsbOSxZHxD 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.