South Korea relaxes some social distancing rules as new virus cases fall

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 16 days on Sunday but offered some relief for churches and sporting fixtures, as it reported just eight new coronavirus infections, the lowest in two months.
S.Korea relaxes some social distancing rules as new virus cases fall

For the first time since Feb. 18 that South Korea reported a single digit daily rise in new infections. The figure brings its total cases to 10,661
Haaretz

South Korea reports lowest number of coronavirus infections in two months, relaxes some restrictions

South Korea is relaxing some social distancing rules as its new coronavirus cases fall, with a single-digit daily rise for the first time since 18 February.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

