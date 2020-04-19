Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Novelist Arundhati Roy claims pandemic exposes India's hatred of Muslims

Novelist Arundhati Roy claims pandemic exposes India's hatred of Muslims

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Novelist and activist Arundhati Roy has said the Indian government is exploiting COVID-19 to ramp up its suppression of Muslims. She compared the government tactic to one used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ulfateh

Naeem ul Fateh (Stay at Home to stay Safe) RT @MusadaqZ: COVID-19 pandemic exposes India's 'hatred' of Muslims “India's treatment of Muslims amid coronavirus is almost genocidal. In… 3 hours ago

MusadaqZ

Musadaq Zulqarnain COVID-19 pandemic exposes India's 'hatred' of Muslims “India's treatment of Muslims amid coronavirus is almost gen… https://t.co/wixUQy2PAv 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.