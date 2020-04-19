Global  

Nova Scotia RCMP at scene of 'incident with a weapon' in Portapique area, residents told to stay inside

CBC.ca Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Nova Scotia RCMP are currently on the scene of an “incident with a weapon” involving someone with a firearm in the Portapique area, and residents are being advised by police to go in their basements and lock the doors.
