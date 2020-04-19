Global  

Exclusive: Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week - sources

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, becoming the first major U.S. department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said.
