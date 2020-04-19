Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canadian police look for shooter possibly driving police car

Canadian police look for shooter possibly driving police car

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police on Sunday asked residents in a rural area of the Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia to stay in their homes as they look for a suspected shooter who may be driving a police car and in police uniform. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they had identified […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lady0fRage

No Reply RT @Telegraph: Canadian police on Sunday asked residents in a rural area of the Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia to stay in their hom… 8 minutes ago

Telegraph

The Telegraph Canadian police on Sunday asked residents in a rural area of the Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia to stay in… https://t.co/hd22CN8JxG 16 minutes ago

AustinforLA1

Austin for LA "Canadian Police Look for Shooter Possibly Driving Police Car" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/AaCv5glEe6 48 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: Canadian police look for shooter possibly driving police car. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Canadian Police Look for Shooter Possibly Driving Police Car - https://t.co/oi4gYYWHHf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.