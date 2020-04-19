Canadian police look for shooter possibly driving police car Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police on Sunday asked residents in a rural area of the Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia to stay in their homes as they look for a suspected shooter who may be driving a police car and in police uniform. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they had identified […] 👓 View full article

