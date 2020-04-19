In a second such case, elderly womanwalks 12 km for medicine Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a second incident of a senior citizen from a rural area of Dakshina Kannada being forced to walk a long distance to purchase medicine, a 65-year-ol 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this eat healthy and live healthy In a second such case, elderly womanwalks 12 km for medicine https://t.co/Hwm3ZP22Gm https://t.co/ZjkOaRLu47 41 minutes ago Karnataka Rising In a second such case, elderly womanwalks 12 km for medicine https://t.co/HmiAksaoZr 43 minutes ago