Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — The holiest day of the year for Orthodox Christians was reserved and glum in many countries where churches were closed to worshipers for Easter services because of restrictions aimed at suppressing the spread of the coronavirus. From Moscow to Addis Ababa, believers were either banned from attending Sunday services or urged to […]
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public

Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public 00:50

 Russian Patriarch Kirill celebrates the Orthodox Easter Mass at an empty Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Sofia, people attend the Easter mass despite the virus fears.

