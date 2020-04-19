Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Some good news from around the world on Sunday

Some good news from around the world on Sunday

CBC.ca Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
With much of the world struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some good-news stories to report. Here's a brief roundup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Brad Pitt Acts as Weatherman on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' | THR News

Brad Pitt Acts as Weatherman on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' | THR News 01:35

 Brad Pitt on Sunday dropped in on John Krasinski's YouTube series 'Some Good News' to lend a hand, or rather a set of eyes.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.