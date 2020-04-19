Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump ‘a nice note’

North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump ‘a nice note’

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday dismissed as “ungrounded” President Donald Trump’s comment that he recently received “a nice note” from the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Trump said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday that “I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SusanCarver19

Susan Loves Cats RT @sonya_gault: POLITICO: 'North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump ‘a nice note’. The relationship between N.Korea and the US are not a iss… 4 seconds ago

cissysmith13

cissy smith North Korea denies Trump’s claim that Kim sent him ‘a nice note’ https://t.co/UmxTB7RkEd via @YahooFinance 8 seconds ago

nancypreuss

Nancy Preuss RT @AP: North Korea denies that Kim Jong Un sent President Trump a "nice note." Trump made the claim during a White House briefing on Satur… 19 seconds ago

WokeShrink

Mary Jo Moeschl RT @politico: North Korea dismissed President Donald Trump’s comment that he recently received “a nice note” from Kim Jong Un https://t.co… 55 seconds ago

olysuki

Oly RT @nytimes: North Korea denied President Trump’s claim that its leader, Kim Jong-un, had sent a letter to him, and warned that his relatio… 2 minutes ago

k70794336

サトウk RT @k70794336: North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' - The Mainichi https://t.co/U5rODturWB 3 minutes ago

k70794336

サトウk North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' - The Mainichi https://t.co/U5rODturWB 3 minutes ago

STLMikeOB

A Proud Liberal RT @alfromct: Trump says he received ‘a nice note’ from Kim Jong Un, but North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump ‘a nice note’ #SmartNews h… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.