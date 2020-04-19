Global  

Trudeau to provide COVID-19 update as parties negotiate terms of Parliament's return

CBC.ca Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to provide his daily update to Canadians Sunday, where he is also expected to face questions about whether Canada’s federal parties have hashed out the terms of how Parliament will reconvene in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
