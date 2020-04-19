Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canada shooting: Nova Scotia gunman 'dressed as policeman' arrested

Canada shooting: Nova Scotia gunman 'dressed as policeman' arrested

BBC News Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Police in Nova Scotia advised residents to stay indoors after an attacker shot several people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting

Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36

 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Genethesoup

GeneAndTonic RT @nationalpost: R.I.P. RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia shooting rampage was 23-year veteran with two children https://t.co/5uMHJijYc… 3 seconds ago

jdmstephenson

JDMStephenson RT @CBCAlerts: BREAKING: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki tells CBC's Ian Hanomansing the death toll in the Nova Scotia shooting rampage is c… 4 seconds ago

Cristob86312284

Cristobal Francisco Cora RT @cnnbrk: At least 9 people, including an officer, were killed in a shooting rampage in Canada, police say. The gunman is dead. https://t… 4 seconds ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @karolcummins: At Least 10 Killed in Nova Scotia Shooting, Police Say One Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer was killed and another… 5 seconds ago

groovitude2007

Tina❤️❤️💕💕☀️ At least 10 dead, including police officer and suspect, in Nova Scotia shooting rampage - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/DTiCeS5edP 17 seconds ago

tapatiodealer_

JR 🇲🇽 RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Ten people have been killed in a shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada. 20 seconds ago

Perry__Bell

Perry Bell RT @Milatrud11: 1b)Canada: More than 10 people, one of them a police officer, have died in the province of Nova Scotia after gunman Gabriel… 22 seconds ago

prformers_unite

Adult Performers Unite With everything going on in the world right now, the last thing we expect to hear about, is a mass shooting in Cana… https://t.co/N5DKQhQm93 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.