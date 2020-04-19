Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Who knew Elton John loves basketball? What we found out about celebs at home thanks to 'One World'

Who knew Elton John loves basketball? What we found out about celebs at home thanks to 'One World'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
"One World: Together at Home" viewers are buzzing about being given rare glimpses into celebrities' homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Stars perform to celebrate healthcare workers during One World: Together At Home concert

Stars perform to celebrate healthcare workers during One World: Together At Home concert 01:18

 In an event curated by Lady Gaga, some of the biggest names in showbiz took part in a broadcast celebrating health workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Lizzo were among the starts who gave gratitude to those around the world fighting the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mullikinsallie

Sallie H Mullikin RT @usatodaylife: Who knew Elton John loves basketball? What we found out about celebs at home thanks to 'One World' https://t.co/eRvo8hsZ1Y 13 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Who knew Elton John loves basketball? What we found out about celebs at home thanks to 'One World' https://t.co/eRvo8hsZ1Y 17 minutes ago

Josiah_FL

Josiah Williams Who knew Elton John loves basketball? What we found out about celebs at home thanks to 'One World'… https://t.co/OkfcivVB05 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.