Babyface-Teddy Riley battle fizzles on Instagram Live Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The much-hyped battle between Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley was derailed by audio issues, forcing the R&B producers to postpone the Instagram Live event. More than 400,000 tuned in Saturday night to watch the livestream with Riley and Edmonds. But sound and technical issues plagued the friendly competition. Riley appeared […] 👓 View full article

