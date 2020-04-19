Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Blue Ivy Carter's coronavirus PSA: 'This is why it's important to wash your hands'

Blue Ivy Carter's coronavirus PSA: 'This is why it's important to wash your hands'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Blue Ivy Carter, 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has in important video message during the coronavirus pandemic: Wash your hands.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Javold_Up

🄹🄰🅅🄾🄻🄳 🅄🄿 🐝 RT @billboard: "This is why it's important to wash your hands," Blue Ivy Carter says in her video. https://t.co/0oEUHZvCEd 25 minutes ago

EugeneSmilez

Mr. TV Teeth RT @thejasminebrand: Blue Ivy Carter Says “I Have This Little DIY Experiment” As She Demonstrates How Hand Washing Helps Fight Coronavirus… 3 hours ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Blue Ivy Carter's coronavirus PSA: 'This is why it’s important to wash your hands' https://t.co/aWiYCXuHTW via @usatoday 3 hours ago

Backstorymom1

Backstorymom1 Blue Ivy Carter's coronavirus PSA: 'This is why it’s important to wash your hands' https://t.co/XqfLFH6BkZ via @USATODAY 3 hours ago

jhoneychum

Jennifer Williams Blue Ivy Carter's coronavirus PSA: 'This is why it’s important to wash your hands' https://t.co/wPKfRzOjqR via @USATODAY 3 hours ago

thejasminebrand

theJasmineBRAND Blue Ivy Carter Says “I Have This Little DIY Experiment” As She Demonstrates How Hand Washing Helps Fight Coronavir… https://t.co/IQrf4tyJfK 4 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Blue Ivy Carter's coronavirus PSA: 'This is why it's important to wash your hands' https://t.co/JLiQfFnxpb 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.