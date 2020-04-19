Global  

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is wrongly casting blame on governors and the Obama administration for shortages in coronavirus testing and declaring victory over what he calls relatively low death rates in the U.S. That’s too soon to tell. A look at his claims over the weekend, also covering the economy: TESTING TRUMP, on […]
