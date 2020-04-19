AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely blames governors for virus test
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is wrongly casting blame on governors and the Obama administration for shortages in coronavirus testing and declaring victory over what he calls relatively low death rates in the U.S. That’s too soon to tell. A look at his claims over the weekend, also covering the economy: TESTING TRUMP, on […]
President Donald Trump offered harsh advice to a group of governors on Monday.
Trump told them they're responsible for getting the vital medical equipment needed to treat coronavirus patients in their..
