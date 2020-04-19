Global  

At least two dead after 'senseless' Canadian shootings: CBC

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
At least two people, one of them a police officer, have died in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia after a gunman went on a 12-hour rampage, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Sunday.
