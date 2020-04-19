Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" are going up for sale with a $2.2 million asking price in what could mark a world record for rock lyrics.
Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics are up for sale The icon's original manuscripts for 'The Times They Are A-Changin', 'Lay Lady Lay' and 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' are currently in the hands of a memorabilia company, and fans are now being offered the chance to bid for the handwritten lyrics. 'The...
