Analysis: Why Washington should pursue USC transfer QB J.T. Daniels

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
USC redshirt sophomore quarterback J.T. Daniels recently announced that he will put his name in the transfer portal. Here's why the Washington Huskies would be wise to pursue the former five-star prospect.
