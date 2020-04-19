At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada: police

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...
