Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada: police

At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada: police

Hindu Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The suspect was identified as Gabriel Wortman, who was found by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting

Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36

 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theadamtheory

MEHRAN'S WORLD RT @cnnbrk: At least 9 people, including an officer, were killed in a shooting rampage in Canada, police say. The gunman is dead. https://t… 18 seconds ago

jimkokocki

Jim Kokocki RT @CBCTheNational: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki believes there was an “initial motivation” for the shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, whic… 58 seconds ago

Luucy_xx3

Lu 🌻 RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: Mass shooting leaves at least 10 dead in Nova Scotia, Canada. https://t.co/3wfA7k6IYQ 1 minute ago

geek3point0

😷 James Finstrom (the James) https://t.co/irHTrQLbtT our northern neighbors are picking up the slack I guess 1 minute ago

vaughn31064099

vaughn g RT @Breaking911: Nova Scotia Mass Shooting: - At least 10 dead, including female officer & suspect - Several crime scenes - Rampage lasted… 1 minute ago

issawybe_Crissi

✨🌻𝒞𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓈𝒾 𝒢.🌻✨ RT @CP24: MORE: RCMP say at least 10 people killed in Nova Scotia shooting. Const. Heidi Stevenson identified as RCMP officer who died in t… 1 minute ago

Greenlantern777

transparent Cola. RT @nytimes: At least 10 people, including a police officer, were killed after a 12-hour shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada. The gunma… 2 minutes ago

AlethaCartwrig1

Aletha Cartwright RT @BGEA: Join us in praying for the people of Canada, as they reel from a shooting rampage that killed at least 13 people. 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.